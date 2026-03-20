Williamson County man in custody in connection to fentanyl-related murder

The Brief Man taken into custody in connection to fentanyl-related murder investigation Authorities have been actively investigating the death of Jensen Anders who died in March 2025



Authorities have taken a man into custody in connection with a fentanyl-related murder investigation in Williamson County.

33-year-old Garrett Wise was taken into custody on March 19.

The backstory:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit has been actively investigating the death of Jensen Anders.

30-year-old Anders died on March 15, 2025 at a home located in the 50 block of County Road 433 in Thrall.

Officials say that based on the investigation, Wise was allegedly involved in the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in Anders' death.

Wise was taken into custody after a warrant was issued.

Officials say Wise was found to be in possession of additional alleged fentanyl at the time he was apprehended.

What's next:

Wise is in custody and awaits further legal proceedings.