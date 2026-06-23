Williamson County mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

The Brief A Williamson County trap sample has tested positive for West Nile virus This is the first of the 2026 season The trap was near Geneva Park in Georgetown



Williamson County's first mosquitoes of the season tested positive for West Nile virus.

The county is now urging residents to stay aware and help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

What they're saying:

According to the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD), mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus from a trap near Geneva Park in Georgetown.

No human cases have been reported this year. However, the positive sample serves as an important reminder that prevention measures are critical, WCCHD said.

"This first positive mosquito trap of the season is an early warning that West Nile virus is active in our area," said Jason Fritz, WCCHD Public Health Entomologist. While overall mosquito activity has been higher across the county due to recurring rains, Jason notes that floodwater mosquito species, despite their aggressive and persistent biting, are typically not associated with West Nile virus transmission. As water becomes stagnant after rains, West Nile virus mosquito populations begin to increase, so now is the time to take action. Mosquito surveillance and control activities can be followed on WCCHD’s Mosquito Surveillance Dashboard.

For more information about mosquito activity, surveillance efforts, and prevention tips, click here.

What you can do:

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

While the risk is low for severe symptoms, people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems can be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Patients can expect to have symptoms for three to six days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

Preventing mosquito breeding

Everyone is encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Remember the 3 Ds:

Deet: Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.