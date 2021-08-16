Williamson County Pct 1 JP office working remotely this week

The Williamson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace office will be closed to the public and working remotely this week.

The office, located in Round Rock, will be working remotely beginning at noon August 16 through August 20 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Those who have wedding appointments are asked to knock on the door.

Those who have previously received a notice for a civil hearing in person are instructed to contact the court. The hearing will be conducted at the scheduled time via Zoom. Participants can also call to join by calling 346-248-7799 with meeting ID 985-354-5091.

For more information, click here. Those needing assistance can call 512-244-8622 or send an email to jp1@wilco.org.

