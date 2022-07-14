Williamson County health officials investigate presumptive monkeypox case

Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is investigating a presumptive case of monkeypox in Williamson County.

WCCHD said they are coordinating with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and CDC as part of the ongoing investigation.

The resident got the infection while traveling outside the county. They did not have any close contact while infectious, did not require hospitalization and are isolating at home.

The threat of monkeypox to the general Williamson County population remains low.

As of Tuesday, six monkeypox cases and seven presumptive cases were confirmed in Austin-Travis County. The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks.

People should try to avoid skin-to-skin contact with strangers, especially those who have a rash or whose health history is unknown, according to APH.

The virus can also reportedly be spread through contaminated clothing or bed linens, and by sharing eating utensils or cups, cigarettes or vaping devices, kissing, and other activities where saliva might be exchanged with a person who has monkeypox.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’ The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.

What are signs or symptoms of Monkeypox?

In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

The illness begins with:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions progress through the following stages before falling off:

Macules

Papules

Vesicles

Pustules

Scabs

The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks. In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease.

How is Monkeypox spread or transmitted?

Monkeypox can be spread to anyone, regardless of sexual orientation and travel history.

However, Monkeypox does not spread easily among people without close contact. The virus can be transmitted by person-to-person contact including:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as massages, kissing, cuddling, sex, or contact with genitals.

Touching fabrics and objects that were used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected such as bedding, towels, and other personal items.

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

There are several measures that can be taken to prevent infection with monkeypox: