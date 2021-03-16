Williamson County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 24-yr-old man

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating missing 24-year-old Beau Waggoner. Officials say he needs to be found immediately due to a medical condition.

Waggoner is autistic and described as a 6-foot tall white male, about 137 pounds with short blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his home at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Rattan Creek area south of Anderson Mill and west of Parmer Lane.

Photo of Beau Waggoner courtesy Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Waggoner was last seen wearing underwear and that it's not clear if he put on any additional clothing. Waggoner is nonverbal and can hear but he can't respond.

If anyone sees him you're asked to call 9-1-1.