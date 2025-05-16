$17K worth of equipment stolen from Williamson County small business owner

The Brief Thousands of dollars worth of equipment were stolen from a small business owner in WilCo The business owner of La Di Da Glow Studios and Jewelry Lounge opened her garage to find all her equipment missing Cedar Park police are investigating. The suspect is at large



A break-in in Cedar Park is forcing a small business owner to rebuild her livelihood.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Cedar Park business owner's break-in

The backstory:

For the last decade, Nathalie Sterling has operated a mobile spray tan company called La Di Da Glow Studios and Jewelry Lounge. She just celebrated the opening of a permanent home for her small business in Round Rock.

"What kind of got me into this was wanting to help others feel better about themselves," said Sterling. "It’s really truly rewarding for me."

As part of her expansion into a storefront, she added permanent jewelry to her services. Right now, empty shelves are the only proof of that.

On Mother’s Day, she opened her Cedar Park garage to find $17,000 worth of equipment had vanished.

"First, I was in complete shock," said Sterling. "I was just kind of thinking back. Did I leave it inside? I had a carrying case full of a bunch of different chains and connectors and all the different tools that I use to make pieces like this right here."

Every piece of jewelry, and the mobile spray tan booth that started it all, was stolen.

"I felt very violated at the time and just overwhelmed with sadness," said Sterling.

Sterling says she’ll keep her doors open, refusing to let the crime dim her glow.

"I do forgive that person," said Sterling. "I don’t hold any hate in my heart, I just pray that they realize the impact that has been done in my life and how my livelihood has been jeopardized right now. It didn’t set me back fully. I’m already starting to, you know, rebuild."

As of Friday, May 16, her community has raised $5,000 through a GoFundMe.

What's next:

Cedar Park police confirm they’re investigating and no one has been arrested.

If you have any information that might help the police solve this, Cedar Park has a tip line you can call. You can remain anonymous.