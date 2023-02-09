Essay, art contests for Williamson County's 175th birthday celebration open to students

Williamson County is turning 175 this year.

To celebrate, the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation, as the presenting sponsor of the Williamson County 175th Birthday Celebration, along with the county and the Williamson Museum are hosting contests for students.

The contests are open to all students attending a public, private or home school in Williamson County.

Essay contest

Students in 11th and 12th grades can enter an essay contest regarding what they hope Williamson County will be like and look like in the next 175 years.

Essays should be between 700 and 900 words. The deadline for students is Feb. 15.

One winner will be selected from each county precinct and receive a $1,500 scholarship. One grand prize winner will receive a $2,500.

Details are available here.

Art contest

Students from 3rd grade to 10th grade can enter an art contest to design an 8.5" X 11" poster for Williamson County to represent the county as it celebrates its 175th birthday.

The deadline for students is March 20.

One winner from each county precinct grades 3-5 will receive $100 with a grand prize of $150. One winner from each county precinct grades 6-8 will receive $150 with a grand prize of $200. One winner from each county precinct grades 9-10 will receive $250 with a grand prize of $300.

Details are available here.