Williamson County to hold household hazardous waste cleanup Sept 25

Williamson County will be holding a household hazardous waste cleanup event in partnership with Waste Management, Inc. later this month.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hutto High School Football Stadium in Hutto and is open to county residents only. Interested participants should bring proof of residency, including their driver’s license or a billing statement with a Williamson County address.

During the event, residents will drive through a collection line, where event volunteers will unload the approved contents on-site for proper disposal. Residents are limited to no more than five containers of waste per vehicle and will be allowed to go through the line only once. The items must also be in their original packaging to be accepted.

Additionally, Waste Management, Inc. is requesting attendees separate and group items before dropping them off. No contractor or business waste will be accepted.

Accepted Items:

Acids

Aluminum

Antifreeze

Batteries

Brake and transmission fluid

Cleaning products

Lawn and garden chemicals

Lighter fluid

Paints, solvents and varnish

Pesticides and herbicides

Prohibited Items:

Agricultural chemicals

Ammunition

Asbestos-containing materials

Compressed gases

Containers larger than 5 gallons

Dioxins

Explosives and fireworks

Industrial, commercial or business waste

Medical and pharmaceutical items

Propane cylinders

Radioactive materials

Tires

Televisions and computer monitors

Residents are reminded that long wait times are possible and no walkups will be allowed. All containers must be properly sealed to prevent leaks and bins and baskets used to transport items will not be returned to residents.

No trailers longer than 16 feet will be allowed at the event.

For more information, including the full list of approved and prohibited items and event guidelines, click here. For questions or concerns, residents can call Waste Management, Inc. at 512-759-8881.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter