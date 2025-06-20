Suspects steal alcohol, THC gummies from Wimberley liquor store: sheriff
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men they say robbed a Wimberley liquor store in May and stole thousands in alcohol and THC gummies.
What we know:
HCSO says that on May 25, between 1 and 2 a.m., two men threw a rock through the front door of Hill Country Spirits in Wimberley.
The suspects stole over $3,000 in alcohol and a variety case of THC gummies.
One of the suspects appeared to be wearing New Balance sneakers.
First suspect in liquor store robbery (Hays County Sheriff's Office)
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., is urged to contact Det. Ashley Martinez at 512-393-7896 or Ashley.Martinez@hayscountytx.gov.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S., or online to Tip Line at P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Sheriff's Office