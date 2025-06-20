Suspects steal alcohol, THC gummies from Wimberley liquor store: sheriff

The Brief Two men robbed a Wimberley liquor store in May, stole alcohol, THC gummies One suspect appeared to be wearing New Balance sneakers



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men they say robbed a Wimberley liquor store in May and stole thousands in alcohol and THC gummies.

What we know:

HCSO says that on May 25, between 1 and 2 a.m., two men threw a rock through the front door of Hill Country Spirits in Wimberley.

The suspects stole over $3,000 in alcohol and a variety case of THC gummies.

One of the suspects appeared to be wearing New Balance sneakers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ First suspect in liquor store robbery (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., is urged to contact Det. Ashley Martinez at 512-393-7896 or Ashley.Martinez@hayscountytx.gov.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S., or online to Tip Line at P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.