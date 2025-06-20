Expand / Collapse search

Suspects steal alcohol, THC gummies from Wimberley liquor store: sheriff

Published  June 20, 2025 3:00pm CDT
    • Two men robbed a Wimberley liquor store in May, stole alcohol, THC gummies
    • One suspect appeared to be wearing New Balance sneakers

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men they say robbed a Wimberley liquor store in May and stole thousands in alcohol and THC gummies.

What we know:

HCSO says that on May 25, between 1 and 2 a.m., two men threw a rock through the front door of Hill Country Spirits in Wimberley.

The suspects stole over $3,000 in alcohol and a variety case of THC gummies.

One of the suspects appeared to be wearing New Balance sneakers.

First suspect in liquor store robbery (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., is urged to contact Det. Ashley Martinez at 512-393-7896 or Ashley.Martinez@hayscountytx.gov

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S., or online to Tip Line at P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Sheriff's Office

