Wimberley man charged with murder after mother found dead inside home

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Wimberley
FOX 7 Austin

Jeremiah Kuenlzi has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after his mother, Sara Kuenzli, was found dead inside a home on Brookmeadow Drive in Woodcreek on February 26.

WIMBERLEY, Texas - A Wimberley man has been charged with murdering his mother after she was found dead inside their home. Jeremiah Kuenlzi has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Sara Kuenzli.

Hays County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Sara's body after responding to a dropped 9-1-1 call from a home located on Brookmeadow Drive in Woodcreek on February 26. They found 29-year-old Jeremiah inside the home as well. 

Investigators have not released further details but say they're looking into how exactly the victim died.

