Wimberley man charged with murder after mother found dead inside home

A Wimberley man has been charged with murdering his mother after she was found dead inside their home. Jeremiah Kuenlzi has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Sara Kuenzli.

Hays County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Sara's body after responding to a dropped 9-1-1 call from a home located on Brookmeadow Drive in Woodcreek on February 26. They found 29-year-old Jeremiah inside the home as well.

Investigators have not released further details but say they're looking into how exactly the victim died.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



