Winter Storm Task Force holding meetings to hear from the public

The City of Austin's Winter Storm Review Task Force is holding listening sessions to identify strategies for building a more resilient, better-prepared city and community response for future disasters following the severe impact of Winter Storm Uri.

During these listening sessions, impacted residents, businesses, and organizational representatives can share their experiences and recommendations related to the winter storm. The Task Force will summarize the testimony received into a final report for the Austin City Council.

If you are unable to attend the listening session, you can also provide feedback, suggestions, and ideas on SpeakUp Austin. The website is translated into Spanish, Vietnamese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Burmese, Urdu, and Arabic.

The upcoming meetings will be held on the following dates:

June 11, 2021 (6-8 p.m.)

June 23, 2021 (6-8:30 p.m.)

The meeting is scheduled to be broadcast live on ATXN here: http://www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Agendas for the meetings will be posted no later than 72 hours prior to the scheduled date.

To speak remotely at the Winter Storm Review Task Force meetings, members of the public must call or email the board liaison at (512) 974-6339 or WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov no later than noon the day prior. The following information is required:

Speaker name

Item number(s) they wish to speak on

Whether they are for/against/neutral

Email address and telephone number (must be the same number that will be used to call into the meeting)

If interpretation for any languages are need other than Spanish

Once a request to speak has been made to the board liaison, the information to call on the day of the scheduled meeting will be provided either by email or phone call. Speakers must call in at least 15 minutes prior to meeting start time in order to speak, late callers will not be accepted and will not be able to speak. Speakers will be placed in a queue until their time to speak.

Handouts or other information may be emailed to WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov by noon the day before the scheduled meeting. This information will be provided to Board and Commission members in advance of the meeting.