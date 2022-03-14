Woman arrested for killing bicyclist in deadly hit-and-run in Kyle

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for killing a bicyclist in a deadly hit-and-run in Kyle this past weekend. Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell had reportedly driven away before returning to the scene on foot and admitting to the accident.

According to the Kyle Police Department, the deadly hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist happened around 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The collision reportedly happened on the southbound Interstate 35 Access Road, near Martinez Loop.

When first responders arrived, officers began first aid efforts on the injured bicyclist. The bicyclist, later identified as 26-year-old Bret Steinmann, was brought to the Ascension Seton Hays Emergency Room where he later died due to his injuries.

Elizabeth Mitchell was placed under arrest for Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony, as well as an unrelated Criminal Mischief warrant from Hays County.

Officers spoke with witnesses who were able to provide information about the suspect's vehicle. One witness reportedly followed the vehicle involved in the collision until it stopped. The driver, Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell, reportedly returned to the scene on foot and admitted to the accident and fleeing the scene.

Elizabeth Mitchell's vehicle was found in the 400 block of Coleto Creek, according to police. The vehicle reportedly had extensive heavy impact damage to the front end, hood, windshield, and roof. The vehicle was seized and is currently being held for processing.

"I extend my condolences to the victim’s family, and hope the quick conclusion of this case can bring them a sense of closure," said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

Mitchell was placed under arrest for Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony, as well as an unrelated Criminal Mischief warrant from Hays County. She is currently being held at the Hays County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter