FIFA World Cup 2026: Saudi Arabia national team picks Austin as training camp main base

The Saudi Arabian men's national team has picked Austin, Texas as its main base for its FIFA World Cup training camp.

What we know:

According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Austin was picked after "a comprehensive technical and logistical evaluation process".

The process included site visits, assessments of the readiness of sports facilities, suitability of the climate, and the quality of training facilities. SAFF says that Austin's proximity to where the team's matches would be played also factored into the decision, as it would minimize travel time.

"This decision aligns with the team's overall strategy for preparing for the World Cup, which focuses on providing a stable and motivating working environment for both the technical and administrative staff. This environment will enable the implementation of training and development programs according to the highest standards, enhancing the players' physical and mental readiness throughout the tournament," says the SAFF in a press release translated from Arabic.

According to Austin FC, Austin was on a FIFA pre-approved list of potential base camp sites after Austin FC entered into a hosting agreement with FIFA. This agreement granted the organization rights to exclusively designate any participating nation to base its camp in Austin.

Austin FC says this will be the second time the SAFF will visit Austin after playing a Concacaf Gold Cup match against the US in June 2025.

What's next:

Saudi Arabia's national team is set to play in Group H, alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde.

Saudi Arabia is set to play its group stage matches against:

Uruguay on June 15 in Miami

Spain on June 21 in Atlanta

Cape Verde on June 26 in Houston

The FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19.