Deadly crash involving e-scooter on MoPac: All NB lanes reopened at 45th St.

The Brief All northbound lanes at 45th Street on MoPac have An investigation is underway after a crash involving an e-scooter



All northbound lanes of MoPac have reopened at 45th Street after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on an e-scooter.

Why was MoPac shut down?

Why you should care:

Traffic was being forced off the highway at 45th Street with MoPac closed northbound through the 4700 block.

Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

Austin police shared that the roads reopened just after 10 a.m.; the closures were in place for around five hours.