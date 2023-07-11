Woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter after killing pedestrian
article
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested for hitting and killing a pedestrian in Northeast Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.
Police said on July 8, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a pedestrian, Janicia Molina, in the 5400 block of Pecan Brook Drive.
The SUV driver, 27-year-old Marena Falcon-De la Rosa, hit a boat trailer parked on the roadway and then hit Molina.
De la Rosa was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.