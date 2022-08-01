Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus

Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted at near a bus stop close to the University of Texas campus.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on August 1 in the 1500 block of Trinity Street.

A woman flagged down University of Texas Police Department officers and said that she had been recently assaulted by a man.

The man was last seen walking north on Trinity Street and is described as follows:

Black male

Thin build

Early 20s

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts

Due to the location of where the incident happened, UTPD contacted the Austin Police Department and APD is the lead agency on the case.

APD is actively investigating this incident. Call their agency by dialing 3-1-1 if you have any information about this crime and reference APD Incident# 22-2130155