Woman charged in deadly multi-vehicle South Austin crash

A woman has been arrested and charged after an overnight crash in South Austin that left one person dead.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 in the 6800 block of I-35 just south of William Cannon.

39-year-old Amber Thompson has been booked into the Travis County Jail and is charged with driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS said six vehicles were involved in the crash including a semi-truck and a motorcycle.ATCEMS says the person who died was on the motorcycle. No other patients were identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.