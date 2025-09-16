Woman charged with murder for killing her mother in Llano County

The Brief A woman was found dead at a home in Llano County The LCSO said the incident happened on Sept. 12 in the 200 block of Blue Waters Drive in the Blue Lake community The victim's daughter was later arrested and charged with murder



A woman was arrested and charged with murder after her mother was found dead in Llano County, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 12, around 2:16 p.m., deputies along with Horseshoe Bay police officers responded to a homicide in the 200 block of Blue Waters Drive in the Blue Lake community.

When officials arrived, one person was found dead. The victim was later identified as Glenna Whitmarsh.

After an investigation, the victim's daughter, Dana Lynne Meador, was arrested and charged with murder.

Meador is being held on a $750,000 bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation.