Woman arrested for injuring infant in North Austin: APD

A woman was arrested for injuring an infant in North Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said on March 10, around 11:14 p.m., officers, Austin fire and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of a three-month-old infant who was not breathing at The Revl Apartments, at 5629 North Lamar Boulevard.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, life-saving aid was provided and the infant was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The infant died days later.

During the initial investigation, detectives uncovered evidence concerning the decedent’s twin sister having non-accidental injuries. Child Abuse Detectives arrested and charged 31-year-old Brittney Alisha Bailey with Injury to a Child for the injuries sustained by the decedent’s twin sister.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.