Woman injured after crashing into ravine in Jonestown

A woman was injured after crashing into a ravine in Jonestown, police said.

Jonestown police said on Saturday, May 7, at 8:30 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check on a woman on the side of the road near a guardrail in the 18100 block of RR 1431.

The investigation shows the woman was traveling on 1431 from Jonestown to Cedar Park late Thursday night and failed to turn and crossed lanes and struck a guardrail going into a ravine.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

This crash remains under investigation.