Woman dies after auto-ped crash in Killeen

A woman has died following an auto-pedestrian crash in Killeen this week.

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) says that on Tuesday, Oct. 26 around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of S. Clear Creek Road for a 911 call about a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the road and a white vehicle. A preliminary investigation shows the woman was lying in the road in the outside lane for an unknown reason when a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling south hit her.

The woman, later identified as 32-year-old Heather Nichole Stouth, was transported to Baylor, Scott & White in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m.

The two people inside the Jetta did not report any injuries, says KPD. The fatality is still under investigation.

