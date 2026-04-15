Woman dies after auto-pedestrian crash; driver cooperating with investigation

The Brief Woman dies after auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin Victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jada Martin Austin police say the driver involved is cooperating with the investigation



The Austin Police Department says a woman has died after an auto-pedestrian crash.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on April 10 in the 2100 block of East Ben White Service Road eastbound.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jada Martin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver was not impaired, remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries.

By the numbers:

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 23rd fatal crash of 2026, resulting in 23 fatalities.

On the date of this crash in 2025, 23 fatal crashes resulted in 27 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.