Gerry Van King, Austin's 'King of 6th Street', dies at 72

The Brief Gerry Van King has died at the age of 72 He was known as the "King of 6th Street" His granddaughter spoke about his legacy



A true Austin icon and Sixth Street legend has died.

"Gerry Van King," affectionately known to so many as the "King of Sixth Street," spent decades bringing life and music to downtown Austin. He was 72-years-old.

What they're saying:

Gerry Van King spent years entertaining crowds on 6th Street and is leaving behind memories his family hopes will live on for generations.

For years, on the corner of E 6th Street was Gerry Van King's stage.

The street performer became a staple of downtown Austin in the 1990s and early 2000s, playing his bass guitar outside of Jazz Louisiana Kitchen.

"It was funky, it was jazzy, it was everything you wanted to be," said Van King's granddaughter, Destiny McWilliams.

With his gold crown and tinted glasses, Van King built a following and earned the nickname the King of 6th Street.

"He was just the king, and, you know, seeing him now, I've always wanted to wear these glasses, and then I finally got the chance. He was just too hip for everybody. He was too great for everybody, just a great soul, great energy, and amazing music," said McWilliams.

His granddaughter, Destiny McWilliams, says some of her favorite memories were spent watching her grandfather perform on the street.

"I was down there with him almost every other weekend, and it was amazing to see. It's changed a lot now, but having those memories and being able to speak about what I saw when I was younger and seeing him play," said McWilliams.

McWilliams says music was how Van King connected with people and many still remember the moments they shared with him.

Gerry Van King

"I did see a few comments by people saying, Oh, I left my wedding reception, and we walked past him, and he just played the best music," said McWilliams.

But Van King also became known for speaking out. He pushed back against Austin’s noise ordinance after receiving a citation for performing on 6th Street.

He even took his concerns to Austin City Council in 2003.

"He did speak his mind about, you know, I can play my music out here. This is for the people, and I'm just going to keep doing it, and you can't stop me. And he fought really hard for that," said McWilliams.

After his arrest, McWilliams says Van King stepped away from public performances and focused more on family, still playing music at reunions, birthdays and family gatherings.

"I feel like he felt like he made himself known and that was enough for him, and now it's time to focus on family, and he did an amazing job on that," said McWilliams.

A documentary was also made about his life and time on 6th Street.

Now, his family hopes his story and his music will continue to inspire others. McWilliams says Van King died on Tuesday surrounded by family.

She says he will be buried in his crown.

A funeral service is planned for June 5, at 1 p.m. at Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Services and the family is inviting members of the community to come share their memories of him.