1 student dead in Uvalde, another injured after bucket truck incident

The Brief One student was killed and another was injured after an incident involving a bucket truck at Southwest Texas College in Uvalde on Thursday. The students were part of the Powerline Technology program, according to a statement from the college. The incident is under investigation, officials said.



One student was killed and another was injured after an incident at a college in Uvalde on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

According to a statement posted on Facebook by Southwest Texas College, the students were part of the school's Powerline Technology program.

School officials said they will not release details of the incident other than to say it involved a bucket truck.

What they're saying:

"College officials are reviewing the incident and cooperating with the appropriate internal and external partners," college officials said in the statement.

What we don't know:

The identities of the students have not been released.

Officials have not yet released the cause of death for the student who was killed.