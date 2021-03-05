Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in Northeast Austin

A woman has died after a crash in Northeast Austin. The crash happened on March 4 just before 10 p.m. at Cameron Road and East St. Johns.

The Austin Police Department says it got several calls about a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

When first responders arrived they pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The driver who hit here did not stay on the scene.

Officers interviewed witnesses and continue to investigate.

The woman's identity has not been released.

