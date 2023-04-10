We've all had this irrational fear of something getting out of our cars and attacking us (right?) but what would you do if you actually encountered it?

RELATED: Baytown K-9 officer dies after suffering bite from venomous snake

For Nicole Graham, who shared the video with FOX 26, it was a snake in her daughter's car engine. Removing it, however, was not an issue as she is seen using a ruler (with gloves on, of course) to safely remove it from the engine.

Her daughter, Haylie, who was holding the phone, tells FOX 26 it was her car the snake managed to find its way inside. This was while Graham was cleaning out a chicken coop at her client's home in Burton, Texas, just northeast of Houston in Washington County.

"[My mom] came running over to my car, I roll down my window. She's like, 'Haylie, there's a snake in the chicken coop," Haylie explained. "So I run over, I immediately as any teen would do start filming."

It turns out, the snake, described by Graham as a Rat/Chicken Snake, is not the first one she's tangled with a snake before.

"I own a company called The Garden Hen, we are educationally based, meaning we teach lifecycle and skills in schools," she explained. "We build backyard chicken coops, we kind of do everything under the sun cleaning is a big part of our business, cleaning chicken coops for clients."

Chicken Snake, otherwise known as a Rat Snake (Courtesy of Nicole Graham)

And apparently, while snakes were not part of the job description, they come with the territory.

"Rat snakes, also known as Chicken Snakes, like to go into chicken coops and eat the eggs of the chickens," Graham continued. "They don't typically go after the birds or the poultry unless they're relatively small, but the reality is, eggs are a big part of their diet just like small rodents, small birds, things of that nature."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Despite Graham noting the snake as being non-venomous, Haylie has the same reaction in the video as anyone might have by being nervous and surprised that her mother is making it look so easy.

"It was crazy!" she exclaimed. "And so my mom, she picked it up on like the stick, and then we brought it out. And then it ended up falling off the stick and then running under my car and then going up into the engine."

This is because Graham notes the importance of her handling this professionally.

"If you noticed, I was wearing gloves and I had a long stick with me," Graham noted. "I'm not asking anybody or anybody that comes across it to ever do anything that does not feel right to them. Because obviously, safety is key."

In other words, she knew what she was doing and strongly advises others against trying it if they do not.

"Don't try this at home," Graham concluded. "Picking snakes up, it's not for everybody. Obviously, you always need to be cautious because it may not always be a nonvenomous snake, it could definitely be poisonous. So just be careful and do what you feel comfortable with."

To learn more about Nicole Graham's company, The Garden Hen, click here.