Woman found dead after possible fentanyl overdose in WilCo
THRALL, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible fentanyl overdose.
What we know:
According to the WCSO, on March 15, deputies responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose at a home on CR 433 in Thrall.
When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman dead inside the home.
This is an active investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit tip line at (512) 943-1170 or submit a tip via email at drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org.
The Source: Information from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office