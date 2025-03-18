Woman found dead after possible fentanyl overdose in WilCo

The Brief The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible fentanyl overdose When deputies arrived to a home in Thrall, they found a 30-year-old woman dead This is an active investigation



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible fentanyl overdose.

What we know:

According to the WCSO, on March 15, deputies responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose at a home on CR 433 in Thrall.

When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman dead inside the home.

This is an active investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit tip line at (512) 943-1170 or submit a tip via email at drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org.