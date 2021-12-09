Woman found dead inside home after neighbors reported packages piling up

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Manchaca after responding to a welfare call Thursday morning.

Deputies found the victim, a 50-year-old woman, inside a home near Buffalo Ridge Road. TCSO says neighbors grew concerned when packages kept being delivered, but no one would take them inside, so they kept piling up by the door.

"The boxes are what clued the neighbor in to call 911 to check welfare because the deliveries were piling up and nobody was dealing with them, so that’s what gave them cause that something might be wrong," said TCSO senior public information officer Kristen Dark.

At this time the sheriff’s office says the victim did not die of natural causes and is treating it as a homicide. The sheriff’s office interviewed neighbors and combed the home for evidence Wednesday.

"What they are looking into is how long this situation may have been going on. They are interviewing neighbors trying to contact family members and their goal right now is to determine what the timeline is when was she last seen and what are the circumstance surrounding it. That will help them start developing a suspect," said Dark.

"Based on some of the evidence seen so far there is a strong indication that our decedent knew the suspect, and we have no reason to believe the public is in any danger," said Dark.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police.

