Woman found dead inside South Austin home after fire
AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say a woman has been found dead inside a South Austin home after a fire.
The Austin Fire Department says it responded to a fire at the Travis Green Condominiums in the 1300 block of Mariposa Drive.
Neighbors told firefighters that they saw smoke coming from a single unit and when firefighters extinguished the fire they found a woman in her 70s who had died.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
