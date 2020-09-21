Woman found dead inside South Austin home after fire

Officials say a woman has been found dead inside a South Austin home after a fire.

The Austin Fire Department says it responded to a fire at the Travis Green Condominiums in the 1300 block of Mariposa Drive.

Neighbors told firefighters that they saw smoke coming from a single unit and when firefighters extinguished the fire they found a woman in her 70s who had died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

