Woman from NW Harris Co. tests positive for Omicron variant

A woman in her 40s from northwest Harris County has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Officials with Harris County Public Health said the woman was fully vaccinated and had no travel history. The woman experienced COVID-19 symptoms and has not required hospitalization. This case is the first reported in Harris County and likely in Texas.

Hidalgo added the best way to protect yourself and the community from the Omicron virus is to get vaccinated and boosted.

For more information on how you can get vaccinated, click here.