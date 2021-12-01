Rapid COVID testing site opens at LAX for international travelers

One day after confirming the county's first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a rapid-testing site will open at Los Angeles International Airport Friday that will offer free -- but voluntary -- COVID tests for arriving international passengers.

Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted for the public to not “panic” and further stressed the need for Coloradans to get vaccinated or boosted as well as adhere to preventative health guidelines.

1st omicron case in US found in San Francisco

A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.