Israel health officials confirm 7 omicron COVID-19 cases, 27 others suspected
Israel's Health Ministry says it has confirmed seven cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, stoking fears of a pending surge in infections.
Philadelphia reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant
A Northwest Philadelphia man in his 30s has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the health department.
First 3 cases of Omicron variant identified in Maryland, Gov. Hogan confirms
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Friday that state health officials have confirmed the first three cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state.
6 cases of omicron variant confirmed in Nebraska
The state’s first case likely stemmed from one of the six who recently traveled to Nigeria and returned on Nov. 23, the release said.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in an unvaccinated person who returned from Nigeria.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
Rapid COVID testing site opens at LAX for international travelers
One day after confirming the county's first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a rapid-testing site will open at Los Angeles International Airport Friday that will offer free -- but voluntary -- COVID tests for arriving international passengers.
Omicron: WHO says measures used against delta should work for new variant
The WHO says measures like higher vaccination rates, social-distancing guidelines and wearing masks should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
5 cases of omicron variant detected in New York
At least five people in New York have been infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Four of the cases are in New York City and one is in Suffolk County.
1st confirmed omicron variant case in Minnesota connected to NY anime convention
The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday. The confirmation comes one day after the first U.S. cases of the omicron variant were detected in California.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Hawaii
The omicron variant has been detected in at least 23 countries and at least three other states.
Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Colorado
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted for the public to not “panic” and further stressed the need for Coloradans to get vaccinated or boosted as well as adhere to preventative health guidelines.
Amid omicron COVID-19 variant worries, US still battling delta wave
While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in some states, especially in the Midwest and New England.
India confirms 1st 2 cases of the omicron variant
The Health Ministry said the cases involved two men in southern Karnataka state, a 66-year-old man who had traveled to India from South Africa and a 46-year-old doctor.
US to require all inbound travelers to take COVID-19 test 1 day before flight
All travelers to the U.S. must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding their flights, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, the White House said.
'Get tested' after anime convention attendee at Javits Center tests positive for omicron variant
New York officials were urging anyone who attended the NYC Anime 2021 convention at the Javits Center to get tested for COVID after an attendee contracted the omicron variant last month.
UCSF doctor detects 1st U.S. omicron case in 8 hours
Doctors at a UCSF lab worked fast to confirm the first COVID omicron case in the country, pinpointing the virus to a person in San Francisco.
A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.
WHO urges elderly to postpone travel plans amid rise of omicron variant
The World Health Organization on Tuesday advised elderly and immunocompromised individuals to postpone travel plans amid the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant.
Newsom: Omicron variant won’t spark California shutdown
Confirmation of the first U.S. case of the omicron variant in California was not surprising and shouldn’t force another shutdown heading into the holidays, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.