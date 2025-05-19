Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Austin.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop.
The backstory:
Police said on May 11, around 4:59 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and three pedestrians in the 700 block of E 7th St. The car involved did not stop and render aid.
Two pedestrians had minor injuries, but the third pedestrian had serious injuries. All were taken to a local hospital.
The third pedestrian, later identified as 20-year-old Erica Garza, died from her injuries on May 16.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department