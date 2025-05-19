Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Downtown Austin

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in downtown Austin APD said the incident happened on May 11 in the 700 block of E 7th St. The car hit three pedestrians total



A pedestrian died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Austin.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The backstory:

Police said on May 11, around 4:59 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and three pedestrians in the 700 block of E 7th St. The car involved did not stop and render aid.

Two pedestrians had minor injuries, but the third pedestrian had serious injuries. All were taken to a local hospital.

The third pedestrian, later identified as 20-year-old Erica Garza, died from her injuries on May 16.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.