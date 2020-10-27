Woman killed in I-35 crash identified

The Austin Police Department has identified the woman killed in a crash on I-35 on October 17.

35-year-old India McKinley was driving a grey, 2015 Dodge Dart going southbound in the outside lane in the 12600 block of North I-35 when the vehicle collided with a stationary City of Pflugerville fire truck.

The crash happened at around 2:16 a.m. Officials say the fire truck, which did have its emergency lights activated, was on scene assisting with another crash at the time.

Officials say they are still investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

