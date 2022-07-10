Woman linked to $3.3 million credit scheme arrested by Harris County officials

A Harris County woman is under arrest for a multi-million dollar credit fraud scheme.

Roekeicha Brisby and her business, "Rose Credit Repair", were fraudulently clearing credit reports by falsifying Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office offense reports and submitting them to financial institutions with the intent to remove credit loans and defraud banks, according to officials.

Brisby, 29, and her business, which is located at 15300 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, are accused of scamming $3.3 million out of financial institutions.

On Thursday, July 7, Pct. 4 officers with the help of the District Attorney's Office, executed an arrest and search warrant on a suspect.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of documents and multiple electronic devices that will aid in the investigation as the Constable's Office continues to work on identifying any additional crimes and complainants.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

"During the search warrant, Constable Investigators observed advertisements for Rose Credit Repair that state they use the law to repair credit," Constable Mark Herman said in a statement. "Clearly this is not the case as the defendant violated the law in an effort to defraud financial institutions of a significant amount of money."

The Constable's Office is also working with federal law enforcement partners to pursue any relevant federal violations.

Soon after the search warrant was completed, Brisby was found at a residence and taken into custody without incident. The 29-year-old was then transported to the Harris County Jail.

If any individuals or institutions believe they may have been a victim of fraud committed by Roekeicha Brisby or Rose Credit Repair, you are encouraged to report it to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.