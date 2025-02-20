Woman renting storage unit in Round Rock claims her late father's items are missing

The Brief A woman renting a storage unit in Round Rock claims her late father's items went missing The woman admits to falling behind on some payments, but claims she caught up on payments Round Rock police said a report has been filed



A woman renting a storage unit in Round Rock is begging for answers after she said her late father’s items went missing.

The backstory:

"Anybody who knows Calvin Webb, they know he was the true cowboy," said Webb.

Her father was a cowboy outside of Houston. She inherited many of his boots, hats and jackets after his death.

"I'm still not ready to let go of my father," said Webb.

When he died last year, she was living in San Antonio, so she decided to rent a unit to hold his belongings at Public Storage off A.W. Grimes in Round Rock.

As time went on, she admitted she fell behind on payments.

"They threatened us saying it was going to go to auction so, you know, my sister scraped together the money, and my kids paid double, and at that time when they were calling me, I was pleading with them, ‘please don’t. I don't want to lose my daddy’s stuff. I’m going to pay it,’ so I called my kids and everybody so we could pay it on time," said Webb.

She said she was under the impression she paid in time to meet the grace period.

She visited the storage unit again on January 25, 2025.

"When I opened the storage, I just screamed," said Webb. "Because what we put in there wasn't in there. It was just like empty."

Round Rock police confirmed she filed a report with them six days after first realizing her father’s stuff had gone missing.

They said the late payment happened in March 2024, and Public Storage changed the lock on her unit, but when she paid her overdue balance, Public Storage gave her a code for the new lock.

She didn’t stop by the facility until January 2025, which means it could take time for investigators to comb through almost a year's worth of surveillance footage to figure out what happened.

Meanwhile, Webb sits and clings to what she has left of her father.

"His coats, his shoes, like what I got on of his now, it's like he's holding me, my daddy is holding me, and they took that from me, and I want answers," said Webb. "I want answers."

Webb said she’s been able to contact corporate, but she said she keeps getting conflicting stories about the last time someone was inside her unit, and none of the conversations she’s had with them have been productive.

What they're saying:

No one working inside Public Storage said they had the authority to answer FOX 7 Austin’s questions.

As of Thursday, Feb. 20, FOX 7 was still waiting to hear back from corporate and the facility manager’s office.

FOX 7 Austin will update this story if we get an answer from Public Storage.