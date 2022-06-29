Upper East Side shooting: Woman pushing baby in stroller gunned down

The NYPD is on the hunt for the gunman who shot a 20-year-old mother in the head as she pushed her 3-month-old baby in a stroller along a street in Manhattan.

The shooting happened on East 95th Street between 3rd and Lexington on the Upper East Side around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, New York City Police said.

A man came up to the woman from behind and shot her once in the head from a very close range, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference held near the crime scene on Wednesday night. The gunman then took off eastbound on 95th Street.

A child who was playing in a nearby park witnessed the shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old female who was unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head," Sewell said. "EMS responded to the scene, transported the victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 9:20 p.m."

New York City Council member Julie Menin, who represents the area, said on Twitter that the victim was the child's mother.

Authorities brought the baby, who is about 3 months old, to Metropolitan Hospital for observation.

The commissioner said the gunman was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

"At this time, there are no arrests, and I am urging anyone who has information that can help us with this investigation to please call us at 1-800-577-TIPS," Sewell said. "All tips will be kept strictly confidential."