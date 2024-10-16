Woman who lost both legs in crash reminds drivers of Move Over or Slow Down law

The brief Texas drivers reminded of the Move Over or Slow Down law. Drivers are required to follow the law when emergency vehicles with lights are on the side of the road.



Moving over or slowing down could be the difference between life or death for someone if you see a car on the side of the road.

AAA Texas and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are reminding Texans about the Move Over or Slow Down law, which requires drivers to do just that when they see emergency vehicles with lights flashing on the side of the road.

On Jan. 9, 2007, Heather Haenes was pulled over on the side of the road with another vehicle after a fender bender on Mopac near Westover. She was standing between the two vehicles, and another vehicle slammed into them. She lost both of her legs.

"I didn't know if I was going to be alive or not," she said. "It was traumatic. I knew that my entire life had changed. I was awake and aware of the whole accident, so I was aware that I had lost my legs."

AAA Texas says on average, 24 first responders, including tow truck drivers, are hit and killed on the side of the road every year. Hundreds more are injured, plus lots of near misses.

"We must protect those who come to our aid and ensure that they return home safely to their families," Doug Shupe, AAA Texas spokesperson, said.

All 50 states have the Move Over or Slow Down law for emergency vehicles.

AAA Texas is trying to expand that law to apply to all stopped vehicles, like drivers with car trouble or who were in a crash.

If you can't move over, you can lower your speed to 20 mph under the speed limit.

"We have a new population, a very large new population within Austin, Travis County, and some of those drivers aren't educated about if they can't vacate that lane closest to the vehicle that's pulled over with their lights activated, they still have the option to slow down," Sgt. Billy Ray with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety said.

After relearning to walk and navigating insurance, Haenes has been able to take on a lot more, including mountain biking, skiing, and advocating for others.

"Being that gentle reminder just to save anybody the tragedy of having to change your entire life and becoming a disabled individual," Haenes said. "I'm just very fortunate that I'm still here today."

National Move Over Awareness Day is on Oct. 19.