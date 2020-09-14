Worker dies after falling off StarFlyer attraction on International Drive, officials say

A worker is dead after falling from the StarFlyer attraction on International Drive, officials said.

According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, the incident occurred on Monday morning at ICON Park on International Drive. The worker, identified as 21-year-old Jacob David Kaminsky, was said to have been climbing the tower while conducting a safety check when he fell.

"There are some discrepancies in how far the fall was," said Ashley Gipson, spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue.

Gipson said investigators are now saying it is an undetermined height as they await reviews by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Kaminsky was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Starflyer at ICON Park is said to be 450-feet tall and is the world's tallest swing ride. Visitors in swings rotate around a pole, reaching speeds up to 45 mph.

The company behind the ride also operates the slingshots at Magic Midway and Old Town.

The Director of Sales and Marketing for the attraction, John Stein, told FOX 35 that the ride does undergo maintenance and a safety inspection daily.

"It's a shock and we're saddened by it, anytime there is an injury or something of this nature. It's extremely sad. But we're holding up and supporting each other," he added.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and OSHA are investigating the incident. The ride will remain closed during the investigation.

This story is developing, check back for updates.