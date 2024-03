Austin firefighters are responding to a report of a worker trapped under a fallen safe.

It happened on Thursday, March 14, just before 10:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of Rock Rose Ave in The Domain.

AFD is asking people to avoid the area to make room for crews and equipment to rescue the worker.

The man had been extricated as of 10:29 a.m.

Click through photos from the scene below: