World Cup 2022: Austin soccer fans show support for Team USA in its World Cup debut

The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) made their debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Wales Monday afternoon. The wait for a win continues as the men tied their first match 1-1.

"You have to come out and support. The energy, it’s addictive," Austin resident James Gutierrez said.

After an eight-year drought, the USMNT returned to World Cup play in Qatar.

"It’s been a long time coming, so I’m really hopeful that we succeed this year," Gutierrez said.

Team USA scored a goal Monday afternoon.

"It’s a really good start for the World Cup for them, and it’s going to be good, it’s going to be good," Austin Resident Sophia Arenaz said.

Many Austin residents have become soccer fans for different reasons.

"I grew up playing soccer," Gutierrez said.

"I got into soccer by watching Austin FC," Austin Resident Ryan Provencio said.

All have a love for the sport and respect for the players.

"I think all of that has kind of culminated a very exciting sport that the US hasn’t really been in, but we’re ready to kind of get in there with everybody else & join in on the fun," Provencio said.

Fans braved the cold and rain to cheer on Team USA together.

"It just brings people together," Austin Resident Travis Arenaz said.

"Out here it’s fun because you’re surrounded by people that are interested in the same thing that you’re interested in and when we score, we cheer, and we did, and it was a lot of fun and high-fives and all of that," Provencio said.

USA will take on England Friday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin.