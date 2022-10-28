World Series Game 1: Phillies win Game 1 of World Series, 6-5

Game 1 of the World Series has ended with the Houston Astros on the losing end after a monster first couple of innings.

The game got started after well-known Houstonian Simone Biles gave the ‘play ball’ command before the home crowd.

Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros got the scoring started in the bottom of the 2nd inning with a solo-HR shot to right field.

A second run scored thanks to a ground ball base hit by Martin Maldonado scored Yuli Gurriel. Astros 2-0 through the second inning.

Kyle Tucker, once again, knocks another home-run to right center field in the bottom of the third inning to score Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman. 5-0 Astros after three innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs against the Astros. 5-3 Astros.

In the top of the fifth inning, two additional runs scored against the Astros tying the game at 5-5.

After 6 innings, the score remains tied 5-5.

The score remains tied at 5-5 going into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, the Phillies knocked a solo home-run to right field. Take the lead 6-5.

The Houston Astros were storming back with runners on second and third base in the bottom of the 10th inning, but came up short. Phillies win 6-5 in 10 innings.

---------------------

SERIES PREVIEW

The Astros are playing in their fourth World Series in six years, while the Phillies are playing in their first Fall Classic since 2009.

The Astros took the Commissioner's Trophy home in 2017, but the Phillies have the edge in championships, winning championships in 1980 and 2008.

The Astros are undefeated in this year's playoffs sweeping both the Mariners and Yankees to advance to the World Series.

The Astros have never won a Game 1 in their World Series but look to break that streak.