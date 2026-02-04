Texas student walkouts: Elgin ISD students protest ICE operations

The Brief Elgin ISD students participating in a walkout Wednesday District warned parents about the walkout in a letter Elgin ISD is the latest Central Texas district to see student walkouts



Some Elgin ISD students are walking out of class Wednesday as part of a student-led demonstration.

This comes after hundreds of students walked out of class and off campus across multiple Central Texas districts to protest ICE operations and immigration policies.

Elgin ISD superintendent letter about planned walkout

What they're saying:

In a letter to Elgin ISD families, Superintendent Dr. Jana Rueter warned parents about the walkout and outlined what consequences students could face.

"Students who miss class will be marked absent or tardy and may face truancy-related consequences in accordance with district policy," Rueter wrote.

Rueter also clarified that the protest is not sponsored, endorsed or associated with the district and will be without school supervision.

Read her full letter below:

Wildcat Family-

Elgin ISD Administration has leamed that some students may be participating in a student-led peaceful walkout on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 in protest of current ICE activities across the nation.

We want our community to understand the following: First, we acknowledge and empathize with the stress, confusion and pain that some of our students and their families are experiencing at this time. We remain available to listen and offer support and guidance, however we can. Counselors are available for students who seek help.

Second, if this event occurs, please know that it is not sponsored, endorsed or associated with the school district. It is entirely organized outside of Elgin ISD and therefore, will be without any school supervision.

Third, our top priority as a school district is to provide a safe instructional environment for our students. While we respect our students' First Amendment rights to peaceably assemble and protest, we also must comply with Texas State law regarding student attendance.

Accordingly, while we will not prevent students from participating in this event, we are required to uphold state attendance laws. Students who miss class will be marked absent or tardy and may face truancy-related consequences in accordance with district policy. We must also consider any disruption to the school day for other students.

We also want to remind our community that participants walking from EHS to Downtown Elgin may be vulnerable to traffic hazards, unfamiliar surroundings, and other safety concerns. We urge all community members to exercise caution.

Parents, please have an extensive conversation with your Wildcat before Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

This is a sensitive time for our community, state and nation. Together, we can support our students and each other.

Thank you,

Dr. Jana Rueter

Superintendent of Schools

Elgin Independent School District

This story is developing.