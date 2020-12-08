WWII veteran discharged after beating COVID-19, just in time for 104th birthday

An Alabama hospital shared heartwarming footage of a patient who beat COVID-19 and was released from the hospital just in time for his 104th birthday.

Major Lee Wooten got quite the sendoff from staff at Madison Hospital on Dec. 1 after he was given a clean bill of health. Not only did Wooten, also known as “Pop pop” by staff, beat the novel coronavirus, but he did it at 103 years old.

WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 194th birthday.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl donates plushies to Phoenix PD for kids going through tough times

He was released just two days before his birthday.

Video shared on the hospital’s Facebook page showed Wooten being wheeled out as staff members sang the happy birthday song to the World War II veteran.

Advertisement

The video caption read, in part, “‘Pop Pop,’ is described by his granddaughter as ‘their family's treasure.' Please join us in wishing Mr. Wooten a very, happy birthday!”

Storyful contributed to this report.