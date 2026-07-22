Escaped Hays County inmate impersonated another inmate, still at large: sheriff

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The Brief Hays County inmate at large after Sunday escape He was able to escape by impersonating another inmate who shared his first name An investigation into how this happened is underway



Hays County law enforcement is looking for an inmate they say escaped by posing as another inmate scheduled for release.

21-year-old Xavier Isiah Gutierrez is at large and an investigation into how this happened is underway.

What they're saying:

Gutierrez escaped from Hays County Jail on Sunday, July 19, by posing as another inmate who had the same first name.

He was being held on a Motion to Adjudicate Guilt related to a felony theft case out of Brazoria County and on an Evading Arrest warrant from Pearland.

He is now facing a third-degree felony Escape charge.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that an investigation and a thorough review is underway to find out how he was able to be released while impersonating another inmate.

The sheriff's office adds that it "remains committed to identifying any necessary improvements to its procedures and safeguards to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future."

What you can do:

Gutierrez is described as 6 feet tall, about 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Det. Mike Bishop at michael.bishop@hayscountytx.gov or Dispatch at 512-393-7896.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or online.