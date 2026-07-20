Pro Boxer Hannah Rapp killed in Brazos County bicycle crash

The Brief Professional boxer and Texas A&M employee Hannah Rapp died Saturday after a vehicle reversed into her while she was riding a bicycle in Brazos County. Driver Charles Eric Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter after scene evidence contradicted his claim that he was reversing at low speed. Medina remains in custody as the investigation continues, while Rapp's community plans a Wednesday vigil and pushes for legislative changes in her honor.



A rising star in professional boxing was killed after police say she was hit by a driver while riding her bike near College Station over the weekend.

The world champion contender, Hannah Rapp, made a name for herself in just a few short years in Bryan.

Now her coach says he’s focused on making sure her legacy and her case aren’t forgotten.

Details of the fatal bicycle crash

What we know:

But Saturday morning changed everything as the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says Rapp was riding her bike on FM 159 with her boyfriend when she was hit by a car.

According to an arrest affidavit, Charles Eric Medina passed the two, driving fast nearly a foot away from them.

31-year-old Charles Medina (Source: Brazos County Jail)

Rapp's boyfriend threw his arms up, yelling toward Medina.

The affidavit says Medina slammed on his brakes, put the car into reverse, then accelerated and hit Rapp.

The rear hatch of the car crashed, and the rear window shattered completely.

"As soon as we got there, the ambulance was already leaving with Hannah, so I didn't get to see her there. Thank god, because it was very bad, the accident was very bad," said Perry.

Medina told police he thought they were trying to flag them down.

He says he did not see Rapp until right before he hit her and claims he was driving 15 miles per hour.

Suspect arrested as evidence contradicts claim

What they're saying:

The affidavit says the skid marks, severity of damage to the car and Rapp's final resting position contradicted Medina’s low speed, indicating a heavy impact.

"We weren't able to be in the room with Hannah because of the amount of trauma that she had received. And so, they made us wait, and I guess we were there for maybe an hour. And then they finally came in and told us that she had passed," said Medina.

Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Jail records show he has a criminal history dating back to 2012.

Charges range from deadly conduct, reckless driving, hit-and-run, speeding, escape from custody, assault causing bodily injury among others.

Hannah Rapp’s Boxing Career and Legacy

Dig deeper:

"I've had a lot of fighters in my career as a coach, and we've had bonds, but just for whatever reason, we've, I'd never had a bond like what me and Hannah had," said Carl Perry, head coach & owner of Bryan Boxing.

When Hannah Rapp walked into Bryan Boxing in 2024, head coach Carl Perry says it didn’t take long to realize she was special.

"She looked at me and smiled really big and said, can I spar? And I was like, well, I don't have no ladies here right now. So, all I got is guys. She's like that's all right. That's all I spar anyway," said Perry.

And coach Perry says she made herself right at home.

"She ended up doing three rounds with Jackson and got out of there, and Jackson even walked over to me, and he was like man coach. What the hell was that? You know as well, that's a world champion right there," said Perry.

In just two years, Rapp fought in 7 fights, winning 5, with a loss and a draw, including winning the North American Boxing Federation Featherweight Championship.

Perry says now his focus is seeking justice for the fighter he called his champion.

"If the justice system here in Texas would do their job, this beautiful soul of Hannah would still be here with us," said Perry.

Local perspective:

Rapp also worked at Texas A&M as an environmental health safety specialist.

The university sent a statement to FOX 7:

"The entire Texas A&M community mourns the loss of Hannah Rapp, who worked at the university as an environmental health safety specialist. Her drive, determination and discipline, both in her work and in the boxing ring, inspired all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends and the broader Texas A&M community. Her impact will be felt for years to come."

What's next:

Bryan Boxing is holding a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at 8:30 to honor Rapp's life.

A Change.org petition is also going around to enact a new law in response to Hannah's death.