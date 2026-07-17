Texas launches Operation Slowdown with increased speed patrols starting July 18

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The Brief Texas law enforcement will increase speed enforcement from July 18 through Aug. 2 for the annual "Operation Slowdown" campaign. The enforcement blitz aims to reduce speeding, which was a factor in over 150,000 Texas crashes and 1,247 deaths last year. Drivers will see increased patrols, and officials remind motorists that speeding fines are doubled in active work and school zones.



The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to slow down as law enforcement agencies across the state prepare to increase speed enforcement during Texas' annual Operation Slowdown campaign.

What we know:

The enforcement for the campaign effort runs from July 18 through Aug. 2 and is part of TxDOT's statewide "Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign aimed at reducing speeding-related crashes and fatalities.

According to TxDOT, speeding was a contributing factor in more than 150,000 crashes across Texas in 2025. Those crashes resulted in 1,247 deaths and 5,652 serious injuries.

What they're saying:

State officials said speeding remains the leading contributing factor in fatal crashes, accounting for about one-third of all traffic deaths in Texas. During Operation Slowdown, state and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols to enforce posted speed limits. In addition to issuing citations, officers will spend more time on roadways in an effort to encourage drivers to maintain safe speeds.

Drivers should adjust their speed to match traffic, weather and road conditions, leave an additional following distance during heavy traffic or on wet roads, and watch for changing speed limits, particularly in construction zones and school zones.

TxDOT said choosing to slow down is one of the simplest ways drivers can help prevent serious crashes and save lives on Texas roadways. The agency also reminded motorists that speeding fines are doubled in active work zones and school zones. Officials urged all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts, calling them the best protection in the event of a crash.