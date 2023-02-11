Predator with more than 1,600 materials of child porn sentenced to 80 years

A child predator from the Houston area has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after thousands of child pornography was found during an online undercover investigation.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Xavier Jay Reyes, 26, was found to be producing and sharing images and videos of a little girl "engaging in sexually explicit conduct" in 2020. The graphic materials also featured Reyes "engaging in violent, coercive and degrading abuse."

After executing a search warrant, authorities found Reyes abused and explored at least two girls for more than a year. However, he admitted to abusing at least one of them, but an additional search led to a collection of 907 pictures and 781 videos of child porn.

Reyes pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child porn in August. A judge handed down a sentence Thursday, where the 26-year-old will spend 80 years in prison.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release, where he must comply with several requirements, Homeland Security officials said, including restricting access to children and the internet.