YMCA of Austin to hold free community play day March 14

The YMCA of Austin is opening its centers to the community on March 14 to offer a recreational outlet for all ages to kick off Spring Break.

Visitors can enjoy free use of the Y’s fitness centers, exercise classes, heated indoor pools, gymnasiums, Child Watch and more across Austin.

All YMCA of Austin locations are participating:

East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd.

Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr.

North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Ln.

Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Dr.

Southwest Family YMCA, 6209 Oakclaire Dr.

Springs Family YMCA, 27216 RR 12 South

TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez

YMCA Camp Moody, 1220 Old San Antonio Rd.

Those interested can click here for more information about programs and hours.

