Yogi fire in Bastrop County burns about 50 acres

Hours before a burn ban went into effect, a debris burn got out of control and ended up spreading to about 50 acres in eastern Bastrop County.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire started near Gotier Trace and South Old Potato Road around 2 p.m. Monday. Around 15-20 homes were evacuated for a couple of hours as a precaution.

"Even when we’re not in a burn ban, we still do of course encourage people to burn safely and it is not safe on a day like today," said Kari Hines, public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Hines said it was a good reminder as we head into the summer for homeowners in rural areas to think about evacuation preparedness and figure out how they can "create separation between the wild land and their homes."

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the Yogi Fire was 75% contained. No structures were damaged.