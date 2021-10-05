Young artists asked to enter Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is inviting young artists between the ages of 5 and 10 years old to create and enter an original drawing of the Zilker Holiday Tree for the Annual Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest.

The top three selected artwork winners from each age category, Junior Division, and Senior Division will be publicly recognized and the winners will help light the Zilker Holiday Tree.

In creating an original version of the Zilker Holiday Tree, children may use crayons, watercolors, ink, colored paper, pastels, or paint to show their version of Austin’s traditional holiday symbol.

The rules are as follows:

Entries must be received by November 1 at 5 p.m.

Art must show the Zilker Holiday Tree.

Only one entry per child.

Artwork must be no larger than 8.5" x 11". Any artwork that is larger will be automatically disqualified.

Paper thickness only. The artwork must fit into an 8.5" x 11" flat frame.

Completely fill out the entry form, which is available in English and Spanish, cut it out, and attach it to the back of the artwork.

All artwork becomes the property of the Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest, City of Austin.

There are two divisions: a junior division (5-7 years old) and a senior division (8-10 years old).

Artwork can be submitted online or can be mailed to:

Parks and Recreation Department

Office of Special Events

200 S. Lamar Blvd.

Austin, Texas 78704

If submitting by mail, an entry printed information form must be submitted. Click here for the English version and click here for the Spanish version.

If you have questions about the contest or to make alternative arrangements for delivery, contact the Austin Parks and Recreation Office of Special Events at 512-974-6797 or you an email Reservations@austintexas.gov.

